- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
Fire razes DBKL storehouse
Posted on 11 June 2018 - 11:32pm
Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 11:37pm
Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 11:37pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Fire razed a storehouse belonging to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) at Jalan 6, Off Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Sungai Besi today, destroying three buses, a lorry and an excavator.
City Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said 17 personnel from KLCC, Seputeh and Keramat stations rushed to the scene in four fire trucks following a distress call at 4.34pm.
"On arriving, the team found that the blaze involved the storehouse where DBKL had stored its condemned equipment," he said in a statement here today.
He said there were no fatalities. — Bernama