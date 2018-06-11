Fire razes DBKL storehouse

Posted on 11 June 2018 - 11:32pm Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 11:37pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Fire razed a storehouse belonging to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) at Jalan 6, Off Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Sungai Besi today, destroying three buses, a lorry and an excavator.

City Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said 17 personnel from KLCC, Seputeh and Keramat stations rushed to the scene in four fire trucks following a distress call at 4.34pm.

"On arriving, the team found that the blaze involved the storehouse where DBKL had stored its condemned equipment," he said in a statement here today.

He said there were no fatalities. — Bernama