King takes 10% allowances cut

PUTRAJAYA: Amid concern over the country's debts, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has announced that he will be taking a 10% cut in current allowances and emoluments as head of state, effective immediately until the end of his term in 2021.

In a statement today, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz, said the King was moved by the people's goodwill in contributing towards Tabung Harapan Malaysia to help pay off the national debt.

"In conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, the King has proclaimed that there will be no open house celebrations at Istana Negara (this year).

"The (funds) allocated for this purpose should be utilised to aid the needy instead," Wan Ahmad Dahlan added.