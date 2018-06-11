MACC raids govt subsidiary over pipeline projects worth RM9.4b: Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has raided a government subsidiary handling two petrochemical and gas pipeline projects worth RM9.4 billion awarded to China.

Revealing this, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said a report has been filed on Suria Strategic Energy Resources Sdn Bhd (SSER) with regards to the Multi-Product Pipeline (MPP) and the Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline (TSGP) projects awarded to China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau (CPPB).

He added that its staff had been placed on "garden leave" until further notice.

"SSER president Datuk Mohammed Azhar Osman Khairuddin has been removed as a director of the company.

"The Finance Ministry is in the process of appointing an Executive Committee (EXCO) led by an accounting firm to operate the company and investigate the transactions made by SSER," Lim said in a statement today.

He added claims by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on China's "investment commitments" to Malaysia linked to the two projects are untrue as there was no record to prove such commitments in any of the Cabinet papers presented in 2016 and 2017.

"Over the past few days, we have sought the assistance of the Treasury officials and the Chief Secretary to the Federal Government to determine the veracity of former Prime Minister's claims that the trillion of US dollars commitments made by China to Malaysia were linked to the signing of the two pipeline agreement worth RM9.4billion.

"All officials asked have stated that these claims by Datuk Seri Najib are untrue," Lim said.

He also revealed that the previous administration had also failed to acquire the rights and land to proceed with the projects.

"There was no mention of the various 'commitments' made by China as claimed by Najib in any of the Cabinet papers presented in 2016 and 2017, which approved the SSER projects.

"Unless of course that there are certain hidden Cabinet papers or 'red' Cabinet minutes that no one has access to except the former PM himself," Lim said.

It was reported that SSER was specifically for these two projects, which were approved by the cabinet on July 27, 2016.

SSER had awarded the two projects to CPPB on Nov 1, 2016 and 88% of the payment totalling up to RM8.3billion has been made despite only 13% of work completed so far.

Lim said Najib has "deliberately refused" to respond to the principal questions on why 88% of payment prior to completion, adding that the completion rates have yet to be verified or audited.

He said the ministry has discovered that SSER has failed to secure any rights from Petronas as required by law to lay the pipes for MPP and has also failed to acquire the necessary land in Sabah to do the same for TSGP.