MACC seeks four in ongoing 1MDB probe

PUTRAJAYA: Three men and a woman are being sought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) assist in the ongoing investigations on the multi-billion ringgit scandal of state-owned investment arm 1MDB.

In a statement today, the commission said three of them including the woman were employed as officers of 1MDB.

The three 1MDB officers are:

>> Tan Keng Chee of Taman Sri Endah, KL

>> Geh Choh Heng of Damansara Heights, KL

>> Loo Ai Swan also of Damansara Height, KL.

>> The fourth person sought was identified as Tan Kim Loong of Kepong.

The MACC urged the four to come forward to assist in the probe.

Those with information on their whereabouts are also urged to contact MACC Superintendent Nur Aida Ariffin at 03-88700000 ext 0323 or Superintendent Nahar Haris at ext 0388 or the nearest MACC office.