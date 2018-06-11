- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
Manufacturing sector posts RM65.5b sales in April 2018
Posted on 11 June 2018 - 12:01pm
Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 08:23pm
Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 08:23pm
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s April manufacturing sales recorded a growth of 8.2% to RM65.5 billion compared with RM60.5 billion reported a year ago, according to the Statistics Department.
The significant increase in sales value in April was due to the increase in electrical and electronics products (13.9%), petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (6.3%) and food, beverages and tobacco products (6.4%).
Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in April 2018 was 1.07 million persons, an increase of 2.1% or 22,100 persons against 1.05 million persons in April 2017.
Salaries & wages paid rose 10.2% (RM353.5 million) to record RM3.83 billion, thus registering an average salaries & wages per employee of RM3,577 in April 2018.
Sales value per employee gain 6.0% to RM61,226 compared with the same month the previous year.
MIDF Research is of the view that the continuous uptrend in both wages and employment in the manufacturing sector provides a bright outlook for the economic activities and contribute positively towards domestic consumption in 2018.