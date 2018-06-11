Married couple severely injured in Rompin accident

Posted on 11 June 2018 - 08:18am Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 08:34am

ROMPIN: A married couple was severely injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry at KM115.7 of Jalan Nenasi-Rompin today.

Rompin police chief DSP Azli Mohd Noor said the injured, Abdul Karim Jusoh, 62, and Fatimah Man, 57, from Kemaman, Terengganu were rushed to the Rompin Hospital before being transferred to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Kuantan.

Abdul Karim was injured at the back of his head and had three fractured ribs while Fatimah suffered hip injuries in the 1.35pm incident.

"The lorry driver escaped unscathed but the attendant sustained minor injuries," said Azli. — Bernama