MP confirms major revamp of police force leadership imminent

PETALING JAYA: There is truth in reports that a major revamp and removal of top brass in the police force is imminent, said Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Lim said the move was in line with the pledges made in the manifesto of the new government which is to carry out a total reform and eradicate corruption in all government agencies including the police force.

"The reform of the police force is one of our main tasks. Those who were involved in inappropriate practices and we don't care if it was the IGP or any other top officer, we will take action. Personally, I have not heard anything as I am not part of the Cabinet but I believe there is credibility to the news reports. It should be expedited and I hope it will happen soon. We promised a total revamp of the country's administration and this means new policies and governance. We were voted in because of this and now we are going to fulfil it." he told theSun.

Lim also said that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun should bear responsibility for his inaction on cases reported when the past government was in power.

He also said the replacement of the IGP was an interim measure and the selection of a replacement should be done by a specially formed committee consisting reputable and eminent individuals and members of organisations such as the Bar Council.

"I hope the the government will accept this suggestion as the post of an IGP is one with heavy responsibility and requires a candidate with high credibility," Lim said.

A news report by the Singapore Straits Times quoted unnamed sources as saying the revamp will involve replacing Mohamad Fuzi and the disbanding of three elite police units that allegedly protected criminal syndicates instead of eradicating them.

The report also said that the Special Branch had submitted three candidates to replace Mohamad Fuzi.

Last week, Lim was quoted saying that a serious reform was needed for the police force especially for it anti-vice, gambling and secret societies (D7) unit.

He also said a officers and personnel of this unit should be rotated every 18 months to ensure graft is kept at bay.

Two weeks ago, an open letter supposedly issued by police rank-and-file personnel urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reform the police force claiming its top leadership had failed in their pledges and loyalty to the King and country but were corrupted, racist and subservient to past politicians.

The letter also said promotions in rank in the force was often given to cronies and "apple polishers" and not based on merits.

The letter also claimed that promotions were a "get rich quick" scheme where inducements made for particular ranks and positions.

It also revealed that government funds allocated for the police force were siphoned by certain parties and logistics claims made by lower rank personnel were not settled quickly with the excuse that the former Prime Minister had slashed the allocations.

On a separate matter, Lim said he was appalled by that the police force was continuing to monitor statements and comment made by politicians of the new government in the social media.

"Even as we speak now, there is a cyber team in Bukit Aman that is monitoring us. In the past they were monitoring the opposition and until now they still continue doing so. I think I am in the top of the list and I don't know why. They monitor the comments on twitter and Facebook. To me it is a waste of public funds. They comprise of a team of 30 personnel headed by a Datuk. So not only should D7 be abolished but this cyber team should also be abolished. It is not the job of police to monitor what politicians write in the social media.