Party guy Jho Low a bright student, says teacher

GEORGE TOWN: One of Malaysia's most wanted persons — Low Taek Jho (pix) or better known as Jho Low —was a standout pupil during his time at an international school here in his hometown of Penang.

This was revealed by his teacher who said that Jho Low was an intelligent student and was seen as likable by his classmates.

"He was a bright student and did well in class," she told theSun when contacted.

The teacher who requested anonymity, however, said it has been a while since she has met the fugitive.

Jho Low went to Uplands International School in the mid-1990s taking his O-Level examination at the private school before continuing his studies at Harrow School in London.

Prior to his education at the international school, the financier did his primary school at Union School and his lower secondary at the Chung Ling High School.

At Chung Ling, one of his schoolmates, who only wanted to be known as Jack, said Jho Low was a low-profile pupil.

He said Jho Low was like any other pupil despite everyone there knew that he came from a very wealthy family.

"He was not a popular kid, maybe because of his appearance (big in size), he did not attempt to make himself famous," he said.

Meanwhile, Kebun Bunga state assemblymen Jason Ong Khan Lee said the media in Malaysia should give the man a break so the authorities can entice him to return safely to the country to help in the investigation into the "1MDB" financial scandal.

"He can't run forever; we need to encourage him to come back (to help in the investigation)," he said.

Jho Low was portrayed as a high-life partying financier with networks in Hollywood and in the oil-rich nation of Dubai, UAE.

He was alleged to be among the masterminds in the siphoning of billions from the national 1MDB investment fund.

The scandal was listed by many quarters as the root cause behind the downfall of the national Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition government in the last general election.

Prior to that, BN had reigned over Malaysia for some six decades.