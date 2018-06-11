Probe into Sarawak solar project (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has frozen indefinitely all internal transfers, appointments and promotions involving staff in state education departments (JPN) and district education offices (PPD) nationwide, with immediate effect.

Transfers and promotions at both the JPN and PPD levels that took place over the last two months will also be reviewed.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the decision was made after he received reports that there were attempts to place officers who were still loyal to the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government in several strategic positions in the ministry.

"We are afraid that there may be attempts towards sabotaging (the agenda by the Pakatan Harapan government)," he told a press conference, here, today.

"We received many complaints from teachers and other stakeholders that it is this group which is planning to control certain posts, and this could be potentially dangerous to the education agenda that our government is bringing.

"This is a very disappointing matter as I do not want any narrow-minded politicking affecting the education institutions."

Maszlee did not elaborate on the total number of staff who would be affected by the freeze, claiming the process was still ongoing.

He had, on June 3, said the ministry would take stern action against any of its officers found to have abused their power in processing applications for the transfer of teachers as viralled in social website Facebook earlier this month.

Commenting on the freeze, he said the majority of those affected were from states in the northern and east coast part of Malaysia.

"With this freeze, I hope the rakyat get the message that we will not compromise on any element of unhealthy practices in the country's education administration.

"This is especially so for those who are purposely wanting to make life harder for us to reform our national administration system to be in line with the PH government policies," he said.

On a separate matter, Maszlee said the ministry has initiated an internal probe to identify individuals who were involved in the RM1 billion Sarawak solar energy project for schools in the interior that was done without an open tender.

He also revealed that several ministry officers had attempted to rectify the issue when it first surfaced, but were not heeded by those higher up.

Maszlee said he has ordered his ministry to take immediate action and look for solutions in regards to the project to ensure that electrical supply to the 369 schools were not affected.

"We have started our internal investigation to identify the perpetrators and to also find a mechanism to ensure this problem does not arise again," he said.

"Contracts like this involve a huge amount of the rakyat's money and the people would want us to carry out our responsibility with complete trust.

"As an immediate action, I have also directed my staff to find a solution to this project and ensure it is in line with the agreements and laws in place."

Whistleblower Sarawak Report had on Sunday reported that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had signed off on a RM1.25 billion solar project to outfit the 369 schools, but bypassed regular procedures by awarding it without an open tender to a car rental company, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd.

It also claimed that ministry staff who raised concerns over the project, which started on Jan 1, 2017 and slated for completion in December 2019, were transferred from their posts.