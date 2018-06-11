Sabah Umno division leaders who lost in GE14 asked to step down

SANDAKAN: Umno division leaders in Sabah who lost in the 14th General Election have been asked to make way to new faces.

Batu Sapi Umno Youth head Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan said these "losers" have been around too long.

"Be a gentleman and let others rise up. They should love the party more than themselves," he told a press conference after the wing's delegates meeting here today.

Among the division leaders who were booted out in the 14th general election on May 9 were Datuk Samsudin Yahya (Batu Sapi) who stood in the Sekong state seat; Kalabakan Umno chief Datuk Ghapur Salleh (Libaran parliamentary seat); Silam Umno head Datuk Yusof Apdal (Silam state seat) and Sipitang Umno chief Datuk Sapawi Ahmad (Sindumin state seat). — Bernama