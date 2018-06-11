Six cops caught consuming ketum

Posted on 10 June 2018 - 07:16pm Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 12:07am

GOMBAK: Police have arrested a gang of rogue cops, including a personnel from the Bukit Aman Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc) for consuming "ketum" juice at a stall along Jalan 3, Taman Usaha Jaya here.

The six policemen were caught red-handed in the incident on June 6 at about 2.40pm.

"Policemen from Federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) were tipped-off about the incident. The 'warung' (stall) was not operating at the moment of the incident. The rogue cops' movement in the stall were monitored about 15 minutes before the raiding party from JIPS detained them," a source told theSun.

Police also said the policemen aged between 30 and 35 disrespected the holy month of Ramadan by not fasting.

Among them were a Bukit Aman Stafoc personnel, three policemen from Desa Jaya police station and a Special Branch personnel from Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

During the raid, police seized three bottles containing 4.5 litre of Ketum juice and a bottle of cough medicine labelled as "Cough-en Rx Linctus".

Further checks also revealed that the ketum juice seized were mixed with cough medicine.

The urine test conducted also showed that the six individuals were negative for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

Under the Poisons Act 1952, the government has prohibited ketum from being commercially grown.

Anyone caught importing, exporting, manufacturing, supplying, selling or in possession of ketum illegally can be fined up to RM10,000 or face four years of imprisonment or both.

Investigators were awaiting decision from top brass on the fate of the errant policemen.