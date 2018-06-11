Umno can stay Malay and represents all under BN banner, says Johari

PETALING JAYA: There should not be any question on Umno remaining a Malay party, its Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said today.

Umno is meant for the Malays, and no one should dispute it, he said in response to party veteran Tengku Razaleigh's statement that it should not open its membership to all Malaysians.

"When we ran for the general elections, it was under the Barisan Nasional banner," the former Titiwangsa MP told theSun today. "This means we represent the Chinese, Indian and other communities, including from Sabah and Sarawak, even if they are not Umno members.

Putri Umno chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin echoed the sentiment. "The question should not be whether Umno is a Malay party," she said.

"It is about serving the people and which have been done for the past 61 years. I would concur with Razaleigh's statement. I don't think Umno should become a multi-racial party. We should stick to our fight to uphold religion, nation and state.

"The basis for Umno's struggle itself is meant for the Malays," the Masjid Tanah parliamentary member said.

The former finance minister said the issue facing Umno now is not about whether to open its membership to other races, as the party was born a Malay one.

Razaleigh has been urged to contest the position of president in the upcoming party polls.