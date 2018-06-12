AGC receives 1MDB investigation papers from MACC

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has submitted its investigation papers on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case to the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) today.

AG Tommy Thomas noted the need for some time for the papers to be reviewed but said he was aware of the urgency and sensitivity of the task at hand.

"In order to carry out our duties effectively, I have appointed a team to study the papers with a view to possibly instituting a criminal prosecution and another team to study them with civil proceedings in mind.

"Members of both teams are experienced deputy public prosecutors and senior federal counsel who will report directly to me," he said in a statement today.

Thomas added that he has also signed an application to seek legal assistance from Switzerland, United States, France and the United Arab Emirates over the case.

"I hope to commence assistance and collaborative efforts with them soon," he said.

Thomas, who was appointed as the AG on Jun 5 to replace Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, had previously vowed to make the probe on the state investment arm his top priority.

During his tenure as the AG, Apandi had cleared former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who is one of the prime suspects in the 1MDB case, of any wrongdoing.

On May 16, it was revealed by a member of the panel that reviewed the case, Datuk Lim Chee Wee, that MACC had found evidence in late 2015 that RM42 million was transferred from a former subsidiary of 1MDB into Najib's account, but its recommendation for further investigation was rejected by Apandi.

Pakatan Harapan had in its election manifesto said it would reopen the investigation into 1MDB, among other things, if it gains federal power.