APM to embark on six-day 'Ops Bantu' starting tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Civil Defence Force (APM) will conduct a six-day operation dubbed 'Ops Bantu' starting tomorrow, to render assistance to road users.

Its chief commissioner Datuk Azmy Yahya, said the agency would be deploying 1,746 members and officers at 114 routes along federal and state roads which have been identified nationwide.

"The APM patrol teams will assist road users who come into difficulties or are in an emergency situation when returning to and from their hometowns during the festive holidays," he told Bernama.

According to Azmy, the APM has also assigned medical teams to respond to emergencies.

He said the patrol teams would among others give first aid in case of road traffic accidents, assist motorists whose vehicles have run out of petrol or have broken down, help replace tyres and move animal carcasses.

In addition he said, APM was also involved in 'Ops Selamat' conducted in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, Road Transport Department and Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia to monitor road safety, seven days before and after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Bernama