No shake-up in police force: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today denied there will be a major shake-up in the police force involving top brass officers as reported by The Straits Times.

"However, in line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government policy that prioritises good administration, I am looking at the necessity of reshuffling the police force before proposing it to the Prime Minister," Muhyiddin said in a statement today.

"I give the assurance that the PH government will always ensure every ministry, agency, and government department carry out their duties with full responsibility, transparency and integrity."

Muhyiddin was responding to reports published by the Singapore Straits Times and other media outlets that claimed a possible shake-up in the top ranks of the police force, including the removal of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

The reports cited a "highly-placed government" source as saying Fuzi's removal was due to his failure to act on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

It was also alleged that the Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG), Special Task Force on Organised Crime (STAFOC) and Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING), believed to be riddled with corruption, will be closed down as they have been "protecting" the criminals they were supposed to catch.

Mohd Fuzi replaced Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar following the latter's retirement in September last year.