Nominations for PKR party election in July

GEORGE TOWN: The process of nomination for the PKR party election will commence in July, said its secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution.

He said the nomination will be from the top level to the bottom level of the party structure for members to chose their candidates.

Saifuddin said the nomination, selection and voting process will take nine weeks to complete beginning Aug 24.

"So during this nine weeks, all PKR divisions will begin their meeting and select their representative to attend the annual congress scheduled to take place by the end of November," he told theSun after visiting fire victims at a jetty near the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone Phase IV on Monday.

He said the nine-week period for all 2018 party divisions nationwide will be sufficient and expressed confidence that all divisions will be able to complete their meeting during the duration.

Saifuddin said although the party allowed current office bearers to be in their positions until Feb 22 next year, PKR has decided that all levels in the party

is open for contest.

On the fire incident, Saifuddin who is also Pantai Jerjak assemblyman, urged the victims to lodge a police report as soon as possible so that the state government can proceed with the necessary assistance for each of them.

He said the report will speed up the process of aiding the affected victims in the incident.

About 25 fishermen were affected in the 10.30am incident on Monday which razed a fishing gear store and a nearby premise used to store fishing nets and equipment belonging to them.

No casualties were reported in the incident.