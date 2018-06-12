Property agent charged with raping colleague

Posted on 12 June 2018 - 11:42am Last updated on 12 June 2018 - 03:13pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A property agent was charged at the sessions court here with raping his colleague early this year.

Lee Chee Thian, 40, appeared calm and pleaded innocent after the charges were read out in front of Judge Noradura Hamzah.

According to the charge sheet, he was accused of raping his colleague whose name is withheld to protect her identity at Marc Service Residence on Jan 25 at approximately 2.50am.

The accused was charged under section 376(1) of the Penal Code that provides an imprisonment up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Hajar Mohd Ashif said it is a non-bailable offence.

However, his lawyer Loke Kok Mun appealed for low bail as his client does not a fixed income.

"He is 40-years-old, married with a two year old child," Loke said in his mitigation.

The court allowed bail at RM12,000 with one surety and for his passport to be surrendered to court.

The accused was told not to disturb the victim and to report to the Gombak police headquarters fortnightly.

The court set July 3 for next mention.