15 restaurants closed down by MPSJ due to hygiene issues

SUBANG JAYA: Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) deputy president Mohd Zulkurnian Che Ali said 15 restaurants have been closed down this year due to hygiene issues.

Taking this into consideration, he advised the more than 2,012 food outlets in Subang Jaya to be vigilant in ensuring their premises are clean.

"If an outlet scores below 65% during an inspection, it is considered dirty and the premise will be temporarily closed.

"Even if a restaurant is graded A and has cockroaches, we will close it down. We conduct daily checks. This is because there are times the premises are clean but the next day it's dirty," he told reporters at MPSJ's headquarters here today.

He added that MPSJ would hold monthly meetings with other local councils to match their data on the matter.

On a separate note, he said 39 MPSJ personnel are ready to be deployed anytime in the event of floods.

"This is due to the last flood which occurred at Seri Serdang and Puchong in March. We act as a first responder once information is received," he said.

The public can contact MPSJ's control centre at 03 80247700 to seek assistance on the matter, he added.