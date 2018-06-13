Baby suffers broken leg, police report lodged

Posted on 13 June 2018 - 03:56pm Last updated on 13 June 2018 - 04:30pm

SHAH ALAM: A three-month-old baby suffered a broken left thigh bone allegedly while under the care of her babysitter at Pangsapuri Komuter Raya, Seksyen 19, here today.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib, said the baby's father lodged a police report at 1am today.

The father said he sent the infant to the babysitter's house at 7am yesterday before leaving for work and returning to fetch her at 3.15pm.

"He said the girl wouldn't stop crying, so the father, who is also a medical assistant at Shah Alam Hospital (HSAS), decided to send her for a check-up," Baharudin told a press conference at the district police headquarters.

"Following an X-ray examination, the medical staff confirmed that the victim's left thigh bone was broken."

He said police had initiated an investigation and they would record the statement from the babysitter.

"The Welfare Department had also been informed of the incident. Meanwhile, the hospital will determine the cause of the injury," he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(c) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment of children.

The incident also went viral on social media.