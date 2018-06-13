Convergence of creative minds

It’s time to let those creative cogs turn as the 5th Asia Student Package Design Competition (ASPaC) is back with “Innovation” as the theme for its 2018 edition.

ASPaC 2018 is organised and promoted by the Japan Foundation and ASPaC Association, and supported by Japan Package Design Association (JPDA), with First City University College (First City UC) providing regional support.

Since 2010, ASPaC has grown from a project that only involved designers in Japan and Korea, to inviting participation from nine Asian countries. The competition aims to strengthen global interaction among talented students and help build a long-term, loyal relationship with existing government agencies, education institutions, corporate companies and relevant design industries, for a better and brighter future.

Speaking at the launch of ASPaC 2018 at its office in Menara Matrade, Malaysia Design Council (MDC) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Zainuddin said, “I’m very proud and very honoured that First City UC is working closely with MDC to organise this event.

“Hopefully the students who are here today, from the various universities and colleges, will benefit from this event and eventually participate in ASPaC.”

Also present at the launch was First City UC director Prof Tan Sri Datuk Dr Teo Chiang Liang, vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mak Chai, COO Yeong Yin Cheng, Faculty of Design and Built Environment dean Siow Yin Yoong, ASPaC general-secretary Masayuki Kato and ASPaC Association vice-president Takaki Mori.

Student attendees were lucky enough to be able to “dig into the minds” of the pros who delivered talks. They included GK Graphics Inc Japan Art Director Motonari Mano and BrandCare International founder and president Shawn Ng.

Works of the winners of last year’s ASPaC edition are currently on display at MDC’s office on Level 11, Menara Matrade until June 13. The exhibition is open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4.30pm.

ASPaC 2018 entries will be judged by the ASPaC chairman, JPDA president and renowned designers. The winner will be given a certificate and medal, along with prize money and an invitation to the awards ceremony and reception, a corporation tour as well as a workshop in Japan.

For more on the competition, visit www.aspac.jp/en/