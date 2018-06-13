Emergence of new Malaysia akin to fall of Berlin Wall: Guan Eng tells German ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: The emergence of a new Malaysia after the May 9 polls is akin to the fall of the Berlin Wall in Germany, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng during a meeting with Germany's Ambassador to Malaysia Nikolaus Graf Lambsdorff today.

This is the best way "to explain to our German friends who do not understand why Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad returned as our new Prime Minister," he said in his Twitter and Facebook accounts today.

Lambsdorff earlier had made a courtesy call on Lim at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya.

Lim also stated that both of them had fruitful discussions on expanding German vocational education in Malaysia.

"A new Malaysia signified a new chapter in Malaysia's history when Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Mahathir won the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018. The stunning victory recorded by PH ended over 60 years of uninterrupted rule by the Barisan Nasional," he added. — Bernama