Human Resource Development Fund to seek legal advice

PETALING JAYA: The Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) said it is well aware of the report lodged with the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) against it by SG Education Group CEO Datuk Seri Ganes and it will be seeking legal advice on the matter.

"HRDF would like to reiterate that it will continue to adhere to the principles of good governance," it said in a statement today.

The fund said it is aware of allegations over misappropriation of funds made on social media, which had also appeared on mainstream media.

HRDF said it takes all allegations seriously and has pledged its full cooperation to the Human Resources Ministry and relevant authorities.

The fund added that the funds are secure and employers can continue to utilise their contribution for the upskilling, reskilling and multiskilling of their employees, apprentices and trainees.

On Monday, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran announced that three HRDF board directors who were involved in training projects had resigned from the board.