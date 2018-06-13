Johor Sultan pardons lawyer Kamal Hisham

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today pardoned lawyer Kamal Hisham Jaafar of all his acts which were carried out intentionally or unintentionally against the Ruler.

Johor Council of the Royal Court president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli in a statement uploaded on the official Facebook site of the sultan today said the decision was made after an apology was received from Kamal Hisham.

Apart from that, the move was also on the advice of Johor Council of the Royal Court as well as on the blessings in the month of Ramadan.

"The Tuanku has accepted the application and pardoned Kamal Hisham Jaafar unconditionally.

"He hopes Kamal Hisham will continue with life in prosperity, trustworthiness and peace," he said.

Earlier, Kamal Hisham, 47, faced two charges of criminal breach of trust involving RM533,000, nine charges of money laundering of almost RM150,000 and six charges under the Companies Act.

He however pleaded not guilty to all charges and had been tried.

In the trial since January last year, 26 witnesses had been called and Kamal Hisham was represented by counsels Datuk Shaharudin Ali and Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.

In this regard, Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz when contacted by Bernama expressed his gratefulness for the pardon.

According to him, he was in process of attending to several administrative matters and documentations with the Attorney-General's Chambers to seek the release of Kamal Hisham.

"Due to the time constraint over the Aidilfitri holidays, Kamal may only be released after Hari Raya," he said. — Bernama