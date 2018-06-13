Perak police to monitor 52 hotspots, 14 blackspots

Posted on 13 June 2018 - 10:12am Last updated on 13 June 2018 - 12:17pm

IPOH: Perak police will be monitoring 52 hotspots and 14 blackspots in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Its Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Supt Ahmad Adnan Basri said the hotspots are in Ipoh (4); Taiping (3); Selama (1); Batu Gajah (1); Hilir Perak (3); Manjung (5); Muallim (1); Sungai Siput (4); Tapah (2); Kuala Kangsar (3); Perak Tengah (2); Pengkalan Hulu (1); Gerik (14); Kampar (4); and Kerian (4).

As for the blackspots, one is in Muallim, three in Taiping, five in Manjung, one in Hilir Perak, and four in Gerik, he told reporters after an integrated operation mounted last night between 9pm and 11.30pm at the Ipoh Selatan toll plaza here.

He said 450 personnel would be involved in 'Op Selamat 13/2018 Aidilfitri'.

Meanwhile, he said 37 traffic summonses were issued during the operation last night involving 14 officers and personnel. — Bernama