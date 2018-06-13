Proton’s got your back throughout Hari Raya

“HARI Raya will be a busy festive week for travellers and road users, and although we are sure your Proton will not be causing you any issues, we have a total of 36 Proton Mobile Assist teams around the nation to assist you,” says Proton today.

“Since 1996, our Proton Mobile Assist teams have been providing road-side and trouble-shooting assistance to all Proton owners and like a good friend, it is there 24-hours/seven-days-week via the call centre’s toll-free number 1800-888-398,” said Proton Edar Sdn Bhd CEO, Abdul Rashid Musa.

“If you need towing service, Proton has been working with Multi Automotive Service and Assist (MASA) as its appointed vendor to assist, especially during an accident. The service is free-of-charge if your car is still under warranty. However, if your Proton is already beyond the warranty period, Proton only charges you a minimal fee of RM31.80 for such service. Trust us to be there for you during this Hari Raya festivities,” Abdul Rashid added.