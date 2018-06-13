Rafizi, NFCorp fail to reach settlement

Posted on 13 June 2018 - 12:15pm Last updated on 13 June 2018 - 01:48pm

KUALA LUMPUR: An agreement for settlement between PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli (pix) and National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) has failed after Rafizi refused to agree to some of the terms set.

After meeting with the lawyers from both sides in chambers of Justice Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamed, the High Court has set Aug 24 for hearing.

Lawyer Noor Farhah Mustaffa who represented NFCorp's executive chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Salleh Ismail told reporters outside the courtroom that Rafizi did not agree to come of the conditions including taking down articles which were said to be breaching a court injunction in NFC's defamation suit.

The contempt proceedings were filed against Rafizi for allegedly breaching a court injunction in NFC's defamation suit.

The articles on his blog related to the lawsuit were said not to be removed.

In Oct 2016, Rafizi was ordered by the High Court to pay RM200,000 in damages to NFC and Salleh after the court deemed him to be liable of defamation.

Additionally, he also had to pay RM100,000 in costs.

Rafizi had turned to the public in July last year to raise the funds and managed to raise RM1.5million.

Salleh filed a bankruptcy notice on July 13, 2017, which took effect on Sept 12, 2017, against Rafizi for failing to pay RM300,000, with interest, to him and NFC.

Rafizi claimed the bankruptcy notice published on the newspaper was intended to mar his reputation.

In September last year, he said through Facebook that he had settled the damages and costs.