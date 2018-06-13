Raja of Perlis calls on subjects to focus on development after end of deadlock

KANGAR: The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Syed Jamalullail has called on his subjects to stop politicking and focus on developing the state following the end of a political deadlock in the state.

Earlier today, eight assemblymen from Barisan Nasional (BN), including three women candidates, were sworn in as state executive councillors at Istana Arau in the presence of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

The eight state excos are Asmaiza Ahmad (Chuping), Nurulhisham Yaakob (Simpang Empat), Azizan Sulaiman (Santan), Hamizan Hassan (Kayang), Ruzaini Rais (Beseri), Rozieana Ahmad (Pauh), Siti Berenee Yahaya (Mata Ayer) and Teh Chai Ann (Titi Tinggi).

Addressing the opposition to Azlan's candidacy as the state's eight mentri besar, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said that he viewed the matter seriously.

"But when nine BN assemblymen, who had initially boycotted the swearing-in ceremony (of Azlan), had chosen to seek for forgiveness, I chose to accept. Tell me, who has not made mistakes in this world, hence I accepted their apology.

"But I do not want a repeat and let this be a lesson for all that the development of the state is of utmost importance."

He said that the general election is now over, so he wants those elected to represent the people to make a firm commitment to serve them instead of playing politics.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said that the pace of development in Perlis was slow, saying the state also has to weather an average deficit of RM60 million to RM70 million annually, so there was much work to do.

"I want the state to prove me wrong about development. Work hard, create jobs and serve the rakyat. It is my duty to render advise."

In a press conference following the swearing-in of the excos, Azlan said the newly sworn-in government of Perlis does not expect any problems to surface in administering the state despite being in the opposition.

On his spat with Perlis Umno leaders, such as its liaison chairperson Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Padang Besar Umno division head Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Azlan said that he respects the difference in opinions.

"But the important thing is to focus on our common ground rather than our differences. I practice an open-door policy."