Sell your assets and donate to Tabung Harapan, MCA told

PETALING JAYA: Don't just quit the Barisan Nasional (BN), sell off our your assets and help to reduce the national debt of RM1 trillion, the MCA has been told.

DAP's Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng (pix) today urged the Chinese party to show remorse for its association with those alleged to have "robbed" the country.

"To make amends, MCA should donate part of the party's assets and wealth accumulated during their glorious BN years to Tabung Harapan Malaysia in order to reduce our national huge debt," Lim said in a statement.

Former MCA vice-president Gan Ping Sieu yesterday said the party's grassroots have been discussing leaving the coalition they co-founded.