Seputeh MP: Doing away with FT Ministry is the right way forward (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should consider doing away with the Federal Territories Ministry due to its overlapping functions with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), said Seputeh MP Teresa Kok (pix).

Although Kok remains the clear favourite to be named Federal Territories minister, she insists the ministry, that governs the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, should be abolished.

“We have also seen numerous times where the mayor had been asked to step down, or their contract was not renewed.

“If the government wants to bring back local government elections, then all the more reason for the ministry to not be there,” she said at her service centre today.

The fifth-term parliamentarian stressed that abolishing the ministry has always been her stand as well as the party’s stand but due to the prime minister’s busy schedule, they were not able to express their views on the issue.

She pointed out that having the ministry would greatly undermine the operations and administration of DBKL, as the mayor would always need to refer to the ministry for any decision regarding laws and planning of Kuala Lumpur.

“If the mayor or City Hall cannot perform, then we should change him for someone better, or hold DBKL accountable instead of having them passing the blame to the ministry,” she said.