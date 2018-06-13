Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan denies owning 64 lots of DBKL land

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) has denied claims by Kepong Member of Parliament Lim Lip Eng that the foundation owned 64 lots of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) land.

YWP chief executive officer Zaizalnizam Zainun said they only own a piece of land, with the size of 1.044ha in Sri Petaling which was purchased from DBKL in 2013.

"Of the 64 lots, we only bought one at the price of RM30 million ... the rest is not ours," he told Bernama after presenting packed food for breaking-of-fast to Kampung Baru residents here here last night.

Zaizalnizam was commenting on the statement by Lim, who lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on May 16 urging the commission to probe sale of 64 parcels of land from the Federal Territories Ministry to YWP.

Lim also claimed that the lands, worth more than RM4.28 billion, were sold without going through the open tender process in 2013 and were not fully utilised to build houses under the Rumah Wilayah Persekutuan (Rumawip) project.

Zaizalnizam said YWP was now ready to cooperate with the MACC should the foundation be asked to assist in the investigation.

"We have proof and complete documents over the (purchase of the) land and are ready to submit them to the MACC if called for questioning," he said. — Bernama