7,500 consumers will be affected by water disruption in Marang during festive season

Posted on 14 June 2018 - 09:14pm Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 09:21pm

MARANG: Thirty-three areas in the district here will experience water supply disruptions and low water pressure following simultaneous use during the Aidilfitri festive season.

Syarikat Air Terengganu (SATU) chief executive officer, Atemin Sulong said the disruption was expected to affect about 7,500 consumers throughout the district.

The affected areas are Kampung (Kg) Pasir Putih , Kg Tok Fakir, Kg Gong Kasim, Kg Merchang, Kg Banggol Pauh, Kg Gong Balai, Kg Durian Pahit, Kg Bukit Kemas Kelulut, Kg Batu Putih, Kg Gong Merawan, Taman Rashidah, Kg Alor Pak Bang, Taman Hidayah and Taman Mas Murni.

Also affected are Bukit Gasing, Kg Bukit Jetik, Kg Kubu, Kg Pengkalan Berangan, Kg Tok Muchong, Kg Bukit Perpat, Kg Temala, Kg Bukit Jejulong, Kg Alor Wan Syed, Kg Bukit Cempaka, Kg Bukit Parit, Kg tanah Lot SPKA Wakaf Tapai, Kg Pasir Tinggi, Kg Padang Limau Nipis, Kg Telaga Mengkudu, Kg Bukit Cherana, Kg Sena Rendang, Kg Paya Resak and Kg Bukit Che Nik.

Hence, the public are advised to use water prudently and store sufficient water as well as report immediately in the event of a leakage. — Bernama