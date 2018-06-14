Bake for bread

A BAKING session was organised by 7-Eleven Malaysia with support from its start-up, NGOHub Asia, for Persatuan Wanita & Ibu Tunggal Nur Iman Kuala Lumpur & Selangor (PWITUS).

The initiative saw an experienced baker being invited to conduct the baking session which involved some 20 participants who were taught techniques to make Florentine biscuits.

The aim of the activity was to teach the community to make baked goods that they can sell to get extra income, especially with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivity.

"It is truly a pleasure to be able to fulfil our part for these remarkable women who have been through so much hardship. We aspire to inspire women to better themselves and take charge of their own lives. Knowing that the change we make motivates us to extend our help further to those who need it as it is our aspiration to continue to be 'Always There For You'," said 7-Eleven Malaysia general marketing manager Ronan Lee.

Located in Batu Caves, Selangor, PWITUS was formed in 2009 by Sheilla Tukimin. The centre is a non-profit organisation that supports women and helps them "stand on their own two feet".

To date, the organisation has more than 600 members, who are single mothers and women who are widowed, divorced or disabled. They currently seek funds for a larger kitchen and appliances to help them sustain themselves by running a business selling baked goods.