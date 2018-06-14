Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan dies in home fire

PETALING JAYA: Nazrin Hassan, CEO of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, died today after he was trapped by a fire in a bedroom of his house in Mutiara Damansara here, according to police.

Nazrin, 48, was in a bedroom on the upper floor of the house in Lorong PJU 7/24A during the incident this afternoon, said Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din.

He said Nazrin was found dead in the room which was filled with smoke and he had 30% burns on his body.

"The body was sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Cradle Fund is Malaysia's early stage start-up influencer and has been greatly successful, with the notable successes being Grab and iMoney.

A spokesman of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, when contacted, said the department was alerted to the fire at 12.30pm by a member of the public.

Firefighters reached the double-storey terrace house at 12.46pm and brought the fire under control a minute later, he said, adding that the blaze was extinguished at 12.53pm.

"The firefighters rescued Nazrin's wife and four children," he said.

Fourteen firefighters from the Damansara and Petaling Jaya fire and rescue stations were involved in the operation, he said. — Bernama