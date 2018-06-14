Don't take royal institution lightly: Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message has called on all Malaysians not to take lightly the royal institution, especially the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the practice of Constitutional Monarchy.

Sultan Muhammad V said this was because the institution was clearly recognised in the Federal Constitution.

Hence, he said the matter must be taken into consideration by all parties and not to follow the culture of Western society whose actions are based on emotions without thinking of their good and bad effects to the country.

"The institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not merely taken in terms of symbolism but it has a great responsibility, especially in stabilising the situation during a crisis so as not to endanger the people and nation," he said in his Aidilfitri message broadcast live through RTM, tonight.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow.

He also called on all Malaysians to preserve unity and harmony by extending their hands to forgive each other in the celebration on the first of Syawal.

Sultan Muhammad V also said the people should foster the culture of visiting each other on this glorious day to strengthen relations.

"Stop and forget about bickering among Muslims on this glorious day. Stay away from slanders as the sins of slanders are worst than murder," he said in his message.

The King also said that the Malay Muslim community would only remained blessed if it was guided by customs and syarak (Islamic teachings).

"Therefore in conjunction with this glorious Hari Lebaran Syawal, I said this as a meaningful message from the King to his beloved people and country.

"I hope with the learnings in the madrasah during Ramadan for a month would enable us to become people devoted to the religion and become high quality human capital with integrity to drive the reformation for a developed and prosperous country and receive the forgiveness of Allah," he said.

In his speech, Sultan Muhammad V also reminded the people returning to their home villages for the festival to put safety first in their journey home.

"Drive carefully, avoid accidents so that we are not sad in happiness.

"I hope this Aidilfitri celebration will give meaning and impact to us to carrying out our duties as the servants of Allah," he added. — Bernama