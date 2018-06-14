Football Bearistas at Starbucks

BESIDES catching up with friends and family, having business meetings, doing work online, or just chilling out at this "third space" known for its great coffee, patrons can now watch the exciting World Cup matches while indulging in their favourite handcrafted beverages and delicious snacks.

Starbucks Malaysia ups the Raya mood by screening live football matches of the quadrennial event at 18 of its selected stores in Klang Valley, Penang and Johor (see list below).

To hype up the football season, walk-in patrons wearing a jersey of any team will be entitled to a 20% discount on any Starbucks handcrafted beverages purchased during the live matches at the 18 selected stores.

As a souvenir for football fans, a gift, or perhaps a keepsake to mark the enjoyable time had at Starbucks indulging in your favourite sport, drinks and bites, purchase a cute Starbucks Football Miniature Bearista that comes with a VIA Caramel 3CT set at just RM48. Do note, the limited-edition Starbucks Football Miniature Bearista comes wearing an exclusive Starbucks football jersey and sports attire, and is available for a limited time only.

LIST OF SELECTED STARBUCKS OUTLETS SCREENING THE WORLD CUP

KUALA LUMPUR & SELANGOR

1. Ampang Drive Thru

2. Desa ParkCity

3. Desa Sri Hartamas

4. Taman Tun Dr Ismail

5. Uptown 1, Jalan SS21/39

6. Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara

7. Kota Kemuning Drive Thru

8. Setia Alam Drive Thru

9. Petronas Ampang Jaya

10. Petronas Equine Park Drive Thru

11. Prima 5 Drive Thru

12. SS15 Subang Jaya

13. Taipan

JOHOR

1. Setia Tropika Drive Thru

2. IOI Kulai Drive Thru

3. Seri Austin Drive Thru

4. Bandar Seri Alam Drive Thru

PENANG

1. Sunrise Tower