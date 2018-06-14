Joy and generosity from OPPO

WHILE Muslims worldwide fast and abstain from other pleasures during the month of Ramadan, extending one's generosity is strongly encouraged.

Hence, OPPO Malaysia in its commitment to giving back to society, brought joy and happiness to children at Ruman Titian Kaseh.

The company presented the children's home with essential items in cash and kind worth RM10,000, profits partially raked in from the sale of its OPPO F7 x Neelofa products.

Malaysian singer and actress, Elfira Loy, was engaged as a special guest at the function aimed at spreading the festive spirit and with the children.

"During the festive season such as Ramadan, we believe it is important to engage with the community and to give back whenever we can," said OPPO Malaysia CEO William Fang.

"This humble contribution is just one way for us to give back, because at OPPO, we believe that caring for the community is something that everyone can and should be involved in.

"This Ramadan, we wanted to ensure that this effort will ease the guardian's financial burden and hopefully the children will have a great time during the upcoming Raya festivities," he added.

A range of fun activities and a "buka puasa" session was carried out beginning with Elfira playing interactive games with the children and joining them in sand art colouring.

OPPO mascot, Ollie was not left out in entertaining the children.

"Sharing, giving and spreading joy with the less fortunate really puts things into perspective and teaches us to be grateful for what we have," Elfira said.

On behalf of the home was Ahmad Abdul Rahir who shared how thrilled everyone was for the generous contribution from OPPO which will come in handy, especially in getting new clothes and supplies for the children this Raya.

Located at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, Rumah Titian Kaseh was established in 1998 as a home that shelters single mothers and orphans.

It aims to help improve and restore the quality and dignity of life for its residents, so they can stand on their own feet.

It currently houses 95 children and 25 single mothers, including OKU and senior citizens.