Kroos re-motivated for World Cup success after Champions League title

Vatutinki, Russia (dpa) - Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has overcome the long drain of Real Madrid's magical run to the 2018 Champions League title and promised Thursday he is fully re-motivated to help Germany defend their title at the World Cup.

The 28-year-old Kroos helped Madrid to their 13th Champions League crown with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool on May 26 - just 22 days before Germany's World Cup opener on Sunday against Mexico. "You build up to a big goal and then when you achieve it you have to build yourself up for another goal," Kroos told a press conference Thursday at Germany's camp in Vatuninki.

"It takes a few days. Of course you want to let yourself wind down after the Champions League, but again a World Cup is a great motivation, heading to a World Cup with a great team like we have. The motivation is abolutley there and I am looking forward to the matches."