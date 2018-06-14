Lim Guan Eng invites Malaysians to make PH govt platform to voice out

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today urged the people to make the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government their platform to voice out.

Lim in his party's Aidilfitri message said this was to enable them and their children and grandchildren to together partake in the nation's progress and protect their future.

The Finance Minister said the PH government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had opened a new chapter in the interest of justice, democracy and the people's wellbeing.

This was proven when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was zero rated on June 1 even though many quarters had claimed that the burdensome tax should not be removed, he said.

"Shopping without the GST will certainly be more enjoyable in celebrating Aidilfitri.

"BR1M (1Malaysia People's Aid) which is now known as Bantuan Sara Hidup Rakyat (BSHR) will also be paid out, thus negating the naysayers that without the GST the nation will become bankrupt," he said on his Facebook.

Lim also said the government was proceeding with various programmes in looking after the welfare of the people including providing Aidilfitri aid of RM400 each for Kelas Agama dan Fardu Ain (Kafa) teachers, imam, bilal and siak throughout the country as well as special Aidilfitri bonus of RM400 for civil servants in grades 41 and below and RM200 for government pensioners.

"This does not include expenditure of RM3 billion to stabilise prices of RON95 petrol and diesel which are being maintained at RM2.20 and RM2.18 per litre.

"Felda settlers also received the attention of the government whereby each of them are enjoying a Hari Raya incentive of RM450," he added.

The government, he said, was also deeply touched and thankful for the concern shown by Malaysians who were willing to donate to Tabung Harapan Malaysia to lighten the federal government's debt burden inherited from the previous government which stood at over RM1 trillion.

As of 3pm today, the fund launched on May 31 has collected RM65,045,842.92. — Bernama