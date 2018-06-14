Malacca car rental operator charged with murder

MALACCA: A 48-year-old car rental operator was charged in the magistrate's court here today with the murder of an Indonesian woman who was a Malaysian permanent resident.

No plea was taken from Shamshuri Mohamad as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is accused of fatally mowing down Yuliana, 40, with a Perodua Myvi near Dataran 1Malaysia Klebang between 11.20am and 1pm on June 4.

Magistrate Lee Kim Keat set Feb 21, 2019 for mention. Deputy public prosecutor Siti Ruvinna Mohd Ravi appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction. — Bernama