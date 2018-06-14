Missing toddler found safe in jungle

KUCHING: A toddler who wandered off from his house in Padawan yesterday was found safe today in the jungle about 2.5 km away.

Alvincent Ak Amy, aged two years and 10 months, was found at about 9.30am by villagers assisted by a search team comprising personnel from several authorities, said a spokesman of the Fire and Rescue operations centre.

The toddler had wandered off from his house in Kampung Serumah. A search was mounted by personnel from the police, fire and rescue service, Kampung Simpok volunteer fire-fighters, Civil Defence Force and People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) as well as several villagers.

The spokesman said the search was called off at 2.30am today and resumed at 8am.

What looked like the footprints of the toddler were found last night during the search, indicating that the boy could have been walking towards a farm belonging to his grandmother, he said.

He said the child was taken to the Teng Bukap Health Clinic for an examination. — Bernama