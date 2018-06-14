- Local
More steps forward to contribute to Tabung Harapan Malaysia
Posted on 13 June 2018 - 06:10pm
Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 12:08am
KUALA LUMPUR: More individuals and companies have come forward to make donations to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia fund.
AM Life International Sdn Bhd as well as a personnel from the Japanese Embassy in Malaysia were among the latest donors to the fund with contributions of RM100,000 and RM 2,020 respectively.
AM Life International Sdn Bhd managing director Lew Mun Yee told reporters that he hoped more companies would come forward to donate to the fund.
Lew had earlier presented a mock cheque that was received by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok at her service centre in Kuchai Lama.
Since its establishment on May 30, the fund has collected more than RM65 million in donations.
The Tabung Harapan Malaysia fund was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after many Malaysians voiced their intention to help the government to reduce the nation's RM1 trillion debt that the new government had inherited from the Barisan Nasional administration.