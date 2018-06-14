- Local
New Spain coach Hierro brings in three assistants
Posted on 14 June 2018 - 08:04pm
Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 09:37pm
Krasnodar, Russia (dpa) - New Spanish coach Fernando Hierro on Thursday had three assistants flown to the World Cup as he takes over the team in their preparations for their opener against Portugal.
The Spanish federation RFEF said the assistants are former international Carlos Marchena Lopez, who helped Spain win the Euro 2008 and 2010 World Cup titles; Julian Calero Fernandez, coach of third division side CDA Navalcarnero; and fitness coach Juan Carlos Martinez Castrejon.
Hierro was named Spain's coach Wednesday after the federation decided to sack Julen Lopetegui. Spain will start their World Cup campaign on Friday against Portugal. The Spanish federation made clear that things are calm in their camp in Russia, tweeting: "More united that ever. As strong as ever."