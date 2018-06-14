Palace to name new Selangor MB on Sunday

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is expected to name a new mentri besar for the state this Sunday, said an online portal.

Malaysiakini which quoted a source close to the palace, said that the candidate will be named on Sunday and will be sworn-in before June 19.

The candidate will be replacing Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who has been appointed as Economic Affairs Minister.

Malaysiakini also said two candidates who were on the list, Ijok state assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad and Sungai Tua assemblyman Amirudin Shari will be granted an audience with the Selangor ruler before the announcement.

Media reports have speculated that Seri Setia state assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin was also on the list.

It was also reported that the palace had requested the candidates not to speak to the media about the matter.