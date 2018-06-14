Police deny 434 watches worth RM80m seized from Najib’s homes

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID) Director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh has refuted news reports that his department had seized 433 luxury watches worth RM80 million in raids on properties linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

A report by Chinese-language daily China Press two days ago stated that 433 watches, along with "King of watches" worth RM3.5 million had been seized.

Amar Singh stated that the valuation and authentication process of the jewellery and watches seized is still ongoing and that any figures in the press are premature.

"I would like to advise the media and the public to be patient in this matter, an official press conference will be held soon to announce these findings," he said in a statement today.

The Chinese vernacular newspaper had earlier reported the police raids at several condominium units in the upscale Pavilion Residences in the city had yielded 37 bags containing 433 luxury watches worth RM80 million in total.

China Press further reported that the timepieces included one RM3.5 million Rolex and a RM1.2 million Cecil Purnell that had been evaluated by experts.

Amar Singh has been leading the police investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal linked to former prime minister Najib.