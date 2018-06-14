Police open IP on traffic offender punched by cop

IPOH: The police have initiated investigations on a student who claimed he was punched and slapped by a policeman near the Sungai Siput Hospital on Tuesday.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Yahya Abd Rahman said in the incident, the 23-year-old man was pursued by a police patrol vehicle when he failed to stop his car at a red traffic light.

He said the police managed to intercept the car near the hospital

"When he opened the car door, one of the policemen was said to have punched and slapped him.

"The driver was also taken to the Chemor Police Station and was summoned for not stopping at the traffic lights when it turned red," he said in a statement today.

He said the police had lodged a report on the incident and the case was being investigated under Section 24 of the Police Act.

Yahya said the car driver also lodged a police report and the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama