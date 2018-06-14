PPBM files election petitions to challenge seats lost in GE14

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has filed election petitions to challenge the results of seven polls its members had lost in the 14th general election (GE14).

Its legal bureau secretary, Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi, said the parliamentary seats in question are: Tasek Gelugor, Jempol, Tapah and Bagan Serai, and the state seats of Lubok Merbau and Changkat Jong in Perak, and Kahang in Johor.

"The petitions were filed by our team of lawyers in each state," he said in a statement.

Mior said the petitions were filed on grounds that the rules to ensure fair conduct during elections were not met and that there were election offences by the respondents named within.

The Election Commission (EC) has also failed to ensure a clean voting process, he added.

Mior said the party would continue to uphold the rule of law advocated by its chairman (Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), and will attend to the said petitions in the courts.

"We also hope to have the decision in favour of all petitioners with the sole objective of ensuring that by-elections are held soonest to further strengthen Pakatan Harapan's grip on national and state politics," he added.

In some of the seats, PPBM had lost by a slim majority of less than 1,000 votes, namely in Changkat Jong (67 votes), Tasek Gelugor (81), Tapah (614) and Lubok Merbau (729).

The EC had, last month, said those who were not satisfied with the GE14 results could submit election petitions by June 17, 21 days after the election results were gazetted on May 28.

Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong had on Tuesday filed a petition at the Johor Civil High Court to challenge the results for the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat, which he had lost to MCA's Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong by a mere 303 votes.