Posted on 14 June 2018 - 06:33pm Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 06:41pm

BERJAYA Times Square Hotel made an effort to ensure 100 children from four orphanages experienced a good time with great memories at its "Raya Berjaya 2018" celebration.

The young guests from Serikandi per3 Hulu Langat, Pertubuhan Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti Selayang, Jalinan Kasih Services and Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Pesakit HIV/AIDS Nurul Iman Malaysia were entertained by performances from local artiste Aiman Tino, Sissy Iman, Farah Hazel, Tajul Arif, Awi Rafael, Lan Solo and Odey Petra.

There was even a magic show performed by clown Labu and Kak Wan.

Hosts Sonic and Khai were also engaged to entertain the children besides performances from "Cakial Buskers".

A sumptuous buffet spread of traditional Hari Raya delicacies prepared by the hotels award-winning chef Yusoff Abdul Hamid and his team satiated all appetites at buka puasa.

It was more merriment afterwards as the distribution of Hari Raya goodies was carried out.

For more information on the event which saw a first for Berjaya Times Square Hotel, working with Nasionalfm and The Giving Bank, visit the hotel website.