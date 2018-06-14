Posted on 14 June 2018 - 06:50pm Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 06:56pm

THROUGH the cooperation with Kelab Rekreasi Invest Selangor (KRIS), Invest Selangor Berhad organised a soft launch of the Selangor Industrial Ride 2.0, a programme that targets to increase awareness about the environment and health.

A generally accessible form of exercise, especially one without heavy impact on one's knees, cycling has long contributed to recreational and social activities.

Invest Selangor Berhad expects the cycling event to strengthen the relationship between the Selangor government and the community through this healthy competition.

Now into its second year since conception, Selangor Industrial Ride 2.0 will be officiated by the Selangor chief minister and Invest Selangor chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali on July 15 in Bangi, Selangor.

The minister will also participate in the event.

Participants will be glad to know that the 25km circuit cycling event will receive support from Majlis Perbandaran Kajang (MPKJ), Jabatan Kerja Raya Selangor (JKR) and the traffic police.

For safety and security reasons, the number of participants is limited to 1,000.

Interested participants can register at www.bikeaway.com.my

For more information, call 03-5510 2005 or email azrul@investselangor.my / haslinda@investselangor.my / maryani@investselangor.my

Apart from the cycling event is a corporate social responsibility programme which will run simultaneously at the same venue.