Special agents honoured

Posted on 14 June 2018 - 08:43pm Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 08:50pm

ALLIANZ Malaysia honoured 1,200 of its insurance agents at its Agency Awards Nite 2018 at Genting International Convention Centre, First World Hotel, Genting Highlands.

The celebrated agents were reported to have raked in RM452.5 million in New Business Premiums (ANP) under Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Life).

Immensely proud of his agents and their significant accomplishment was Allianz Life CEO Joseph Gross. "This success led Allianz Malaysia to be recognised, together with our counterparts in Asia, for delivering a strong profit to the Allianz Group's total earning," said Gross.

For more information on "Table" qualifiers and top agents, visit www.allianz.com.my