- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
Special agents honoured
Posted on 14 June 2018 - 08:43pm
Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 08:50pm
Last updated on 14 June 2018 - 08:50pm
ALLIANZ Malaysia honoured 1,200 of its insurance agents at its Agency Awards Nite 2018 at Genting International Convention Centre, First World Hotel, Genting Highlands.
The celebrated agents were reported to have raked in RM452.5 million in New Business Premiums (ANP) under Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Life).
Immensely proud of his agents and their significant accomplishment was Allianz Life CEO Joseph Gross. "This success led Allianz Malaysia to be recognised, together with our counterparts in Asia, for delivering a strong profit to the Allianz Group's total earning," said Gross.
For more information on "Table" qualifiers and top agents, visit www.allianz.com.my