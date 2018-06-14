Sunshine and smiles from Sunway

SUNWAY Group hosted a shopping spree for 272 children from eight orphanages located in Selangor, ferrying all the children to Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall to pick out their own "baju raya" for Hari Raya Aidilftri.

It was a day of fun and smiles as 250 employees of the Sunway Group volunteered to help the children on their shopping spree. Each child was allocated RM220, totalling RM60,000 spent on their festive attire.

With their festive wardrobe selection done, it was over to Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa, where the young guests got to put their creative minds together to decorate red velvet cupcakes and participate in the bag and notebook making and balloon making craft activities.

The children were then accompanied by the volunteers to break fast at the hotel and in the company of Her Royal Highness Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Norashikin. The princess presented cookies and duit raya to the children. Present in the background was Sunway Group deputy chairman Tan Sri Razman Hashim who looked on with delight.

"We have been doing this for our Raya celebration every year for 17 years, without fail," said Razman.

"It is nice to see the faces of the children. I am glad about the volunteers. I don't need to ask them (employees). Every time we say we want to do something for the children, everybody comes forth eagerly," he said, pleased and proud of his workforce.

An employee of Sunway Group, Mira Nordin, 24, even contributed money of her own although an allocation was provided. She accompanied ten-year-old Noorliza Zulkifli in selecting a baju raya.

The child chose a purple coloured dress, along with shoes, while another boy, called Wafi from Rumah Anak- Anak Yatim in Kuang was happy to show off his choice.

The lucky eight repicient homes this year comprised Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ehsan Ash-Shakur, Rumah Kebajikan Anak Yatim Al-Munirah, Rumah Amal Baitul, Persatuan Rumah Anak Yatim Damai Kuang, Rahoma Darul Fakir, Rumah Kasih Harmoni, Pertubuhan Amal Rumah Anak Yatim, Hidayah Al-Hijrah and Rumah Amal Al-Firdaus.

They were handpicked by SAY Community and Lembaga Zakat Selangor.

The undertaking is part of the "#sunwayforgood Raya Cheer 2018" project aimed to reach out to 4,500 individuals.

The project took off by offering 4,000 containers of "bubur lambuk" distributed at several locations on May 21 and May 22. Upcoming is an endeavour to donate groceries to 40 families at seven villages in Kuala Langat and Sepang.